Foley Entertainment Group to Hold In-Arena Host Auditions
September 22, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - The Foley Entertainment Group announced today that the organization will hold auditions for an additional in-arena host to amplify the in-game experience for the tenant teams at The Dollar Loan Center. This individual will work alongside our current in-arena hosts to create the most exciting atmosphere in the AHL, IFL, and NBA G League.
Our in-arena hosts are the primary on-camera personalities for the team and are responsible for facilitating live promotions during all scheduled home games at The Dollar Loan Center. This is a part-time, paid position and will require the applicant to shoot promotional and marketing pieces, conduct live on-camera interviews, hype up the crowd and more. The in-arena host will work all home preseason, regular season, and playoff games.
Auditions are invitation-only and will be closed to the public on Oct. 23. Invitations will be distributed via email on Oct. 19.
