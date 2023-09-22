Foley Entertainment Group to Hold In-Arena Host Auditions

HENDERSON - The Foley Entertainment Group announced today that the organization will hold auditions for an additional in-arena host to amplify the in-game experience for the tenant teams at The Dollar Loan Center. This individual will work alongside our current in-arena hosts to create the most exciting atmosphere in the AHL, IFL, and NBA G League.

Our in-arena hosts are the primary on-camera personalities for the team and are responsible for facilitating live promotions during all scheduled home games at The Dollar Loan Center. This is a part-time, paid position and will require the applicant to shoot promotional and marketing pieces, conduct live on-camera interviews, hype up the crowd and more. The in-arena host will work all home preseason, regular season, and playoff games.

Auditions are invitation-only and will be closed to the public on Oct. 23. Invitations will be distributed via email on Oct. 19.

