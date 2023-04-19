With MLB Rehabber on the Mound, Storm Beat Modesto Nuts

For the second time in three games, the Storm had an MLB starter on the mound but for today's game, it was Padres reliever, Drew Pomeranz. He would need just 11 pitches to get through his first and only inning which included a lazy pop fly to left field, a PFP grounder back to the mound, and a strikeout. The Storm would ultimately win a wild ride of a baseball game by a score of 11-7 with 25 combined hits.

The Storm would immediately reward this quick inning from their newest MLB pitcher by scoring three runs. Beginning with a Samuel Zavala single to shortstop, Tyler Roberston mirrored his effort by hitting it the same way (he would ultimately go 4-5 on the day with a double and three RBIs), leading to Griffin Doersching two-RBI double which doubled his total RBIs on the season. Rosman Verdugo would play his own matching game by doubling next and bringing in Doersching for the third run of the inning.

Coming in to relieve Drew Pomeranz was Jesus Gonzalez, who had a 1.93 ERA with seven strikeouts and no walks prior to tonight. Through three innings, he was practically perfect allowing just four hits, striking out six of the nine batters he faced, and allowing just one unearned run. It wasn't until he stepped on the mound for his turn at a 4th inning of work did he run into trouble. After a fielding error got a Modesto Nuts player to first base, a single, a balk and a triple would reduce the lead from four runs to just two.

Henry Baez would come in to shoulder the three remaining outs still needed in the inning, however, those outs would unfortunately not arrive until after allowing a home run to Freddy Bautista and evening the score at five runs apiece.

It wouldn't remain tied for long as, in the bottom of the 7th inning, yet another Tyler Robertson single would jumpstart a run-scoring inning for the Storm. Graham Pauley, who was the named the Storm's player of the week for his efforts through the first 9 games of the season, would work an impressive ten pitch walk to push Robertson into scoring position. Albert Fabian would reward Pauley's patience by nailing the first pitch he saw to left-center field, bringing in the game-winning run.

The Storm would, however, score far more runs than the six that were put on the board following Fabian's double. Their five-run, crooked 8th inning included four hits, two doubles, three walks passes, 1 hit batsman, and an incredible four wild pitches. This would elevate what was a close game into another late-game laugher from the home team. The second time in four home games that the Storm have removed the nail-baiters completely from the stadium.

The win pushes the Lake Elsinore Storm to 8-2, the best record in the California League and tied for the best winning percentage in Minor League Baseball. The Storm return to The Diamond tomorrow night for Woof Wednesday for a another 6:00 PM game against the Modesto Nuts.

