Fresno Grizzlies Game Notes at Rancho Cucamonga

April 19, 2023 - California League (CalL) - Fresno Grizzlies News Release







The Grizzlies and Quakes continue their six-game series tonight. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 pm PT from LoanMart Field. Grizzlies RHP Blake Adams and Quakes LHP Maddux Bruns are the probable starters. I have attached the roster/game notes. The link below has everything needed for tonight.

To listen to tonight's game: https://www.milb.com/fresno/fans/audio-listen-live

FIRST TRIP TO RANCHO: The Fresno Grizzlies and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes (Dodgers Single-A affiliate) continue their six-game series tonight at LoanMart Field. This is the first of two 2023 series between the clubs and the second meeting ever at Rancho Cucamonga. The Grizzlies are 1-6 all-time at LoanMart Field. The Quakes started playing in Rancho Cucamonga in 1993 after relocating from San Bernardino. The team moved into the "Epicenter" on April 1, 1993. The Quakes played their first game at the stadium on April 8 against the High Desert Mavericks, winning 7-3. The Quakes continued to play their home games at the stadium, now renamed LoanMart Field. After being an affiliate of the San Diego Padres for the first eight years in Rancho Cucamonga, the team swapped affiliations with the Lake Elsinore Storm, beginning in the 2001 season. For the next 10 seasons, the Quakes were affiliated with the Los Angeles Angels. After that season, the Quakes once again changed affiliations, joining the Dodgers' system. They have been associated with the Dodgers since 2011, where many Dodgers stars go to rehab.

NO FUN IN ONE-RUNS: All four of the Grizzlies losses this season have been by one run, 5-4 (3x) and 7-6. The Grizzlies have left runners in scoring position in their last at-bats in all four games.

BEAR BATS: The Grizzlies rank 12th in Minor League Baseball (3rd in Single-A) with a .286 batting average through 10 games. A big reason for the success comes from outfielder Jake Snider. The University of Louisville product is eighth in Minor League Baseball with a .448 batting average. Former 2022 Grizzlies utility player Sterlin Thompson is first with a .536 batting average (15-for-28) and Braxton Fulford ranks fourth with a .476 batting average.

HE'S GOT THAT DAWG IN HIM: Grizzlies outfielder EJ Andrews Jr. has been on fire, hitting one homer in Saturday's contest before clubbing two more in Sunday's game. The Long Beach native had four wallops all of last season. Andrews Jr. was one longball shy on Sunday from tying a single-game franchise record held by Preston Tucker on June 30, 2016. Last season, Andrews Jr. became the 9th Fresno State Bulldog to don a Fresno Grizzlies uniform (LHP Dean Hartgraves, '98, RHP Steve Soderstrom, '98-99, C Giuseppe Chiaramonte, '00-'01, RHP Mark Gardner, rehab, '01, OF Tom Goodwin '02, LHP Adam Pettyjohn '04, C Trent Woodward, '15 and '17 and RHP Justin Miller, '19).

DO YOU WANT TO GO TO WAR BALAKEY: Tonight, the Grizzlies hand the ball to righty Blake Adams. The 22-year-old was a 13th round draft pick by the Rockies in 2022 out of Kansas State University. You can read more about Blake Adams on Page 2 of the Game Notes and Page 13 of the Media Guide.

SUNDAYS ARE FOR WALK-OFFS: The Grizzlies walked-off on the Ports 12-11 in 11 innings Sunday afternoon from Chukchansi Park. Fresno second baseman Luis Mendez raced home on a wild pitch, giving the team their second comeback win of the season (both in extras). The Grizzlies enjoyed their first 2023 walk-off win as well, after having seven last season. The Grizzlies had a 7-6 lead heading into the 9th before the Ports scored three runs in the frame. Fresno tied the game with two outs in the bottom half of the 9th after a dropped fly ball in left field. Stockton and Fresno traded runs in the 10th to keep the game going. Finally, in the 11th, Stockton netted a run to take an advantage. Fresno once again came back, scoring two runs and winning the contest. The Grizzlies relished six extra-base hits of their seven and won the six-game series as well.

WEAR THE BEAR: Beige (0-1), Red (4-2), Black & Gold (0-1), Gray (1-0), Fresno Tacos (0-0), Lowriders de Fresno (Copa de la Diversion, 0-0), Fresno Growers (0-0), Fresno Tigers (0-0), Specialty Promo (1-0), Red Pants (0-0).

APRIL 20, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno LHP Michael Prosecky (0-0, 6.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Peter Huebeck (0-1, 6.00)

APRIL 21, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (0-0, 4.00) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Jerming Rosario (0-0, 1.00)

APRIL 22, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 6:30 PM PT

Fresno RHP Connor Staine (1-0, 3.86) vs. Rancho Cucamonga LHP Luis Valdez (0-0, 0.00)

APRIL 23, 2023 @ RANCHO CUCAMONGA QUAKES (LOS ANGELES DODGERS): LOANMART FIELD- 2:00 PM PT

Fresno RHP Gabriel Barbosa (0-1, 10.57) vs. Rancho Cucamonga RHP Payton Martin (0-0, 0.00)

Player Transactions:

INF/OF Jean Perez added to Grizzlies roster. He will wear #27.

Upcoming promotions:

Friday, April 28 at 6:50 pm:

+ Halfway to Halloween

+ Grizzlies Tote Bag Giveaway (first 1,500 fans)

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

+ Special Appearance - Tyler's Amazing Balancing Act

+ Friday Night Fireworks

+ Community Outreach Night

Presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort & Casino

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.