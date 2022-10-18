Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Ticket Packages for 2023 Available Now

October 18, 2022 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - There is a lot of variety in the available Wisconsin Timber Rattlers ticket packages. Everything from Full-Season down to Seven-Game packages are on sale now for the 2023 season through the Ticket Office.

Fans who make their ticket package purchase prior to November 1 will receive a free specialty Timber Rattlers jersey with each package in the order. Purchases prior to November 1 will also be entered to win a VIP Suite for an April, 2023 game, receive complimentary Opening Day tickets for the game on April 11, and a free April Pass for the other eleven home games.

If you still need time to think about the ticket package you want after the jersey deadline expires, you will be entered into the drawing for the VIP Suite in April 2023, a free ticket to Opening Night on April 11, and a free pass to all other April home games if you make your purchase by Monday, December 13.

The free April games are already figured into the price of the package for Full-Season package holders. An April Pass will be given to fans selecting Half-Season and seven or ten-game packages to allow them to attend all games in the first month of the season that aren't already in their package.

Seat options are box, reserved, club level, All-You-Can-Eat, and patio.

Click here to see the schedule with all available ticket packages, the game times, and the dates on which the games in the various packages occur.

Packages available include:

Full Season: Make sure that you will have your favorite seat for all 66 home games on the 2023 schedule. Full-season ticket packages begin at $650 and include all twelve April home games for free.

Half Season: Pick out the 33 home games you want to make sure you don't miss them. Half-Season ticket packages begin at $385 and include all April home games for free.

Ten-Game Bobblehead: Guarantee that you will receive every Timber Rattler bobblehead giveaway in 2023. This package begins at just $120, and it includes an assigned seat for Opening Night with a pass for every other April home game. Stay tuned! The bobblehead lineup for next season will be announced on October 26!

Ten-Game Bang for Your Buck: Reserve your spot for all Tuesday Bang For Your Buck Nights and enjoy 16-ounce Pepsi products, 16-ounce domestic beers, and Cher-Make hotdogs for $2. At just $120, this package includes an assigned seat for Opening Night, which happens to be a Tuesday Night Bang for Your Buck, and a pass for every other April home game.

Ten-Game Fireworks: Timber Rattlers fireworks games are always well-attended. Guarantee your seat for the game and the post-game display. This package starts at $120, gets you into ten great nights - including the first (June 2) and last (September 9) displays of the season with a pass for all ten April home games.

Souvenir Seven: The Rattlers are planning their giveaways for the 2023 season and this seven-game package will guarantee that you receive those giveaways and have a seat for the games in this package that starts at $85 and also includes a pass for all April home games.

Seven-Game Office Escape: Get out of the office and enjoy some afternoon baseball at the ballpark with the Office Escape Package which features seven Wednesday afternoon games that begin at 12:10pm. This package starts at $85 and includes an April Pass for all April home games.

Seven-Game Thursday Night: NEW for 2023! Baseball, Craft Brews, and Brats are a great way to start your weekend! Get a seat for seven Timber Rattlers games to enjoy Cher-Make Brats and 16-ounce Craft Beers from outstanding local breweries for $3 each. This package also includes an assigned seat for Opening Night and a pass for every other April home game for just $85.

If you don't see a package that fits you and your schedule, contact our ticket representatives to ask about our seven and ten-game flex plans.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

