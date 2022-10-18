Midwest League Champion South Bend Cubs Announce Game Times for 2023 Season

SOUTH BEND, IN - The Midwest League Champion South Bend Cubs, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, have announced game times for the 2023 regular season. Opening Night at Four Winds Field is set for Tuesday, April 11 when the Cubs welcome the Beloit Sky Carp for a six-game series. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

"Our home opener is going to be extra special in 2023," said South Bend Cubs Team President Joe Hart. "After winning our first championship as a Cubs affiliate in 2019, there were big plans for 2020 that unfortunately never materialized due to the pandemic. On April 11, not only will we be able to celebrate the 2022 Midwest League Championship in grand style, but it will also be the first game with our brand-new video board. Fans will not want to miss all of the festivities."

Most start times for games Tuesday through Saturday during the 2023 season will be 7:05 p.m. ET and Sunday games will begin at 2:05 p.m. ET. A few exceptions include the first four Saturday home games (April 15, April 29, May 6, and May 27) which will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET and one Sunday game (May 28) will begin at 7:05 p.m. The Cubs have also added a special 12:05 p.m. game on Wednesday, July 19.

South Bend will host two Education Day games on Wednesday, May 3 and Wednesday, May 24. Both games will begin at 11:05 a.m. ET. In accordance with scheduling rules established by Major League Baseball, games prior to a late morning or early afternoon start must begin no later than 6:05 p.m. ET, which includes Tuesday, May 2 and Tuesday, May 23. Mondays continue to be a scheduled off-day for teams in the Midwest League.

Sixteen fireworks show will be featured at Four Winds Field in 2023 along with 18 giveaway nights. Additional promotions and giveaways will be announced in the coming months. All game times and promotions are subject to change.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are available now. Plans range from full-season seats to 15-game plans. Contact a South Bend Cubs Account Executive by calling (574) 235-9988 or visit Four Winds Field. Additional information can be found. Single game tickets for the 2023 season will go on sale in March. For more information on ticket options and on sale dates, subscribe to the South Bend Cubs Newsletter.

