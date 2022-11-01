Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Holiday and Sconnie Ticket Plans Available Now

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Holiday Ticket Packages and Sconnie Plans for the 2023 season are available now for you and the baseball fan in your life.

The Sconnie Plan is ten undated ticket vouchers that allow fans to select the home games - in any combination they wish - to attend during the 2023 Timber Rattlers season. If you want to attend ten Timber Rattlers home games by yourself during the season, you can do that. If you want to bring a friend to five games, you can do that. If you want to bring nine friends to one game, you can do that, too.

You will also receive an order of cheese curds and an exclusive and newly designed Sconnie Plan t-shirt with purchase of this ticket package.

This year's Holiday Package includes four undated ticket vouchers for the 2023 home schedule, a Timber Rattlers Bomber Hat, and Titletown Skating or Sledding Pass, and a Timber Rattler Top Prospect Poster.

Holiday Pack - Four (4) 2023 Ticket Vouchers, a Timber Rattlers Bomber Hat, a Titletown Skating or Sledding Pass, and a Timber Rattler Top Prospect Poster.

Reserved Bleacher Seat $54.00 or Box Seat $64.00

Sconnie Plan - Ten (10) 2023 Ticket Vouchers, Exclusive Sconnie Plan T-shirt, and One Order of Cheese Curds at a 2023 Rattlers game

Grass Seat - $99.00, Reserved Bleacher Seat $119.00 or Box Seat $149.00

Other ticket packages available for Christmas are full-season, half-season, mini-plan - including the 2023 bobblehead package, and flex packages for the 2023 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

