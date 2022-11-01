Dow Diamond Announces Launch of Off-Site Catering Services

MIDLAND, Mich. - Dow Diamond Events is pleased to announce the launch of off-site catering services, bringing the award-winning cuisine of Dow Diamond to your next office or personal event. The drop-off-only service features a wide variety of lunch options, including soup, salads, power bowls, and pasta bowls. All options are available in individually boxed or buffet-style servings. Currently available for events within a 20-mile radius of the ballpark, individuals can visit dowdiamondevents.com to view the full menu of options, place an order, or contact the Dow Diamond Events staff for assistance in planning an event.

"We're extremely excited to provide off-site catering services to the Great Lakes Bay Region", stated Dow Diamond Executive Chef Andrea Noonan. "For years, Loons fans have been inquiring about having our team cater to their office or family events because of the high-quality food and service they've experienced over 1000+ Loons games and 1000+ private events at Dow Diamond. Now our fans will be able to have their ballpark and banquet favorites anytime, anywhere with the service they've come to expect at Dow Diamond and the Loons."

Dow Diamond is home to the Great Lakes Loons, the High-A Minor League Baseball Affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Featuring a 5,200-seat capacity for baseball games and two private event spaces, Dow Diamond has hosted over 1000 Loons games and 1000 private events since its founding in 2007. For more information about booking off-site catering or your next event at Dow Diamond, please visit dowdiamondevents.com for more information.

