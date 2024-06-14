Wisconsin Herd Announce Six of 24 Home Dates for 2024-25 Season in Oshkosh

June 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Wisconsin Herd News Release







OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, announced today six of the team's 24 home dates for the 2024-25 season in Oshkosh.

Six Initial 2024-25 Wisconsin Herd Home Game Dates:

Saturday, November 16

Thursday, January 23

Saturday, January 25

Saturday, February 1

Saturday, February 22

Saturday, March 1

Official game times and opponents have yet to be determined. The Herd's complete 2024-25 NBA G League schedule of 50 games will be announced at a later date.

Season ticket memberships for all 24 Herd home games are on sale now. Call 920-233-HERD or visit wisconsinherd.com to learn more. Fans can also stay up to date on the Herd by following the team on Instagram, X (@wisconsinherd) or Facebook.

