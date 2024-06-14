Osceola Magic Announce Three Home Games for 2024-25 Season

June 14, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Osceola Magic News Release







Kissimmee, Fla. - The Osceola Magic, NBA G League affiliate of the Orlando Magic, announced three priority home game dates for the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Magic's second season at Osceola Heritage Park.

2024-25 Osceola Magic Home Game Priority Dates (Times & Opponents TBD) Saturday, December 14 Friday, March 28 Saturday, March 29

The full 2024-25 Osceola Magic season schedule and promotional calendar, including special theme nights and giveaways, will be released later this summer. Stay tuned to all Osceola Magic social media channels and Osceolamagic.com for more exciting announcements this offseason.

Fans can lock in their seats today by placing a deposit on season and group tickets by calling 407.447.2140 or emailing info@osceolamagic.com to connect with a member of the ticketing department. Osceola Magic Season Ticket Members receive exclusive perks and benefits including priority seat selection, access to special events, discounts on team merchandise and much more! Osceola Magic games are perfect for group parties and company outings, with group tickets starting at just $10. Unique group experience packages including suite rentals, on-court performances, in-arena recognitions and other fan experience programs are now available.

