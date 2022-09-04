Winston-Salem Falters 3-2 in 10 Innings

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - The Winston-Salem Dash dropped a tight game against the Greensboro Grasshoppers, losing 3-2 in 10 innings.

The 'Hoppers got on the board against Chase Solesky in the bottom of the second inning. Abrahan Gutierrez worked a leadoff walk, then Jase Bowen tripled to quickly plate Gutierrez. Eli Wilson followed with an RBI single to center, and Greensboro pulled ahead 2-0.

The Dash had an immediate answer in the top of the third. Brandon Bossard worked a walk, then Ben Norman doubled with two outs to push Bossard to third. Alsander Womack then worked himself into a favorable 3-1 count, before lining a two-run single to right which tied the game at two.

From there, both pitching staffs became the focus of the game. Greensboro's Jared Jones lasted just four innings, but fanned seven Dash hitters along the way. Cristian Charle followed Jones with two more shutout innings. For Winston-Salem, Solesky allowed just two runs across five innings, while striking out six and issuing just one walk. Angel Acevedo kept the game tied at two with his 2.1 innings of shutout ball, followed by 1.2 innings from the side-winding Ty Madrigal. The Grasshoppers countered with Eddy Yean in the seventh and eighth innings, while Cam Junker worked a scoreless ninth to send the game into extra innings.

The Dash did push the ghost runner Jason Matthews to third base with two outs, but were unable to drive him home. Then in the bottom half for Greensboro, Ernny Ordonez laid down a bunt to move Eli Wilson from second to third, before Jackson Glenn walked it off with a double to right field. Junker got the win, with Haylen Green taking the loss.

