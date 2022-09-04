Claws Win Season's Final Road Game 6-1

WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY - Dominic Pipkin threw five scoreless innings as the BlueClaws topped Hudson Valley 6-1 on Sunday afternoon at Dutchess Stadium to earn a split of their six game series.

Pipkin (3-7) threw five scoreless innings for the third time in his last four starts. He allowed three hits and struck out three to earn his third win of the season.

The BlueClaws opened the scoring in the fourth inning, scoring twice. Nick Matera's SAC fly made it 1-0 and Sal Gozzo followed with an RBI double to give the BlueClaws a 2-0 lead.

Nicolas Torres singled home two runs in the sixth inning. In the seventh, Jared Carr scored on a wild pitch and Kendall Simmons drove in a run with a groundout to give Jersey Shore a 6-0 lead.

Rixon Wingrove and Gozzo each had two hits for Jersey Shore. Freylin Minyety and Kendall Simmons each stole bases in the win.

Juan Carela (1-3) started for Hudson Valley and gave up two runs in 4.2 innings to take the loss. The BlueClaws score four runs/two earned off reliever Bailey Dees.

The BlueClaws return home on Tuesday and start their final homestand, a six game series with Aberdeen.

