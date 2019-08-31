Winston-Salem Dash: Game Notes (August 31 at Lynchburg)

August 31, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





Following a series-opening win at Lynchburg on Friay, the Dash continue their final series of the season on Saturday against the Lynchburg Hillcats. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

__________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (32-34, 70-60) at Lynchburg Hillcats (29-36, 61-71)

RHP Zach Lewis (6-7, 5.43 ERA) vs. LHP Juan Hillman (5-12, 4.05 ERA)

6 p.m. - Calvin Falwell Field at City Stadium (Lynchburg, Va.)

Game #131 (Away Game #66)

LATE OFFENSE LIFTS DASH ON FRIDAY

With the game tied at one entering the eighth inning on Friday, the Dash plated four runs over the final two innings to secure a 5-1 victory over the Lynchburg Hillcats at City Stadium. Johan Cruz hit a three-run double in the eighth and Jameson Fisher hit a solo homer in the ninth. On the mound, Taylor Varnell, Wyatt Burns, Andrew Perez and Luis Ledo limited the Hillcats to one run on five hits. To begin the scoring, Craig Dedelow hit an inside-the-park homer in the top of the first.

LOOKING TO PUT THE SOME RUNS UP

After a loss on Thursday night, Winston-Salem had lost four out of its last six ballgames in shutout fashion. During this stretch, the Dash went a span of 35 full innings and 36.1 scoreless innings before Craig Dedelow hit a solo shot to right field in the bottom of the ninth on Tuesday against Salem. Mixed in this stretch was also a 12-run outburst on Wednesday against Salem. Last night, the Dash bats came through with five runs.

WALKER, REMILLARD NAMED ALL-STARS

Steele Walker and former Dash utility infielder Zach Remillard earned CL Year-End All-Star honors, the league office announced on Thursday. Walker has won CL Player of the Week on two separate occasions this season (June 10-16 and July 29-August 4), and hit for the third cycle in Dash history on June 14 at Carolina. Before his promotion to Double-A Birmingham on July 31, Remillard was one of the most consistent players in the league. The former Coastal Carolina star led Winston-Salem with a .289 batting average.

WALKING ALL OVER CL PITCHING

Walker has been a steady presence at the top of the lineup. Over his last 27 games played, Walker is 34-for-110 with three homers, eight doubles, a triple and 16 runs. Rated the sixth-best prospect in the White Sox system per MLB Pipeline, Walker ranks ninth in the CL with a 125 WRC+. Against right-handed pitchers, Walker is posting a .295/.380/.473 batting line with eight homers.

A DREAM FULFILLED

Right-hander Zach Lewis will get the ball in Saturday's contest against Lynchburg. Lewis, who is from Palos Heights, Illinois, is pitching for the organization he grew up loving as a kid. When he was younger, he was a big fan of White Sox third baseman Joe Crede, a key member of the 2005 Chicago White Sox team that won a World Series. Lewis has pitched in the bullpen and in the rotation for Winston-Salem this season. As a reliever this year, Lewis has thrived, posting a 3.38 ERA in 10 appearances. Meanwhile, in a starting role, the right-hander is 2-6 with a 6.55 ERA in 17 starts.

THE PLAYOFF CHASE IS NO MORE

After dropping five out of six games from August 24-29, Winston-Salem was eliminated from postseason contention. Prior to going 1-5 over those six contests, Winston had won eight out of 10 games. This is the sixth time in the Dash era (2009-present) that Winston-Salem will not be competing in the playoffs (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2019). Despite being out of the playoff picture, Winston-Salem still has the third-best overall record in the CL.

NOT A LOT OF SEPARATION

Outside of seven games, the Dash have only played contests in the second half where the margin of victory or defeat was four runs or less. Here is the breakdown of the Dash's record in those 59 games:

One-run games: 6-15

Two-run games: 9-6

Three-run games: 8-4

Four-run games: 4-7

THE FIRST-ROUNDER IS HERE

Andrew Vaughn, who was picked by the Chicago White Sox out of the University of California-Berkeley with the third overall selection in the 2019 Draft, joined the Dash's roster on July 31. Vaughn was the 2018 Golden Spikes Award winner during his time with Cal. So far with Winston-Salem, Vaughn has smacked three homers, upping his 2019 Minor League total to six.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from August 31, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.