Winston-Salem Dash Announce Holiday Drone Light Show

November 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

The Winston-Salem Dash are thrilled to announce the first-ever Holiday Drone Light Show at Truist Stadium on December 21. The Dash have partnered with Celestial to bring over 500 drones to light up the sky with a rendition of A Christmas Carol. This event is proudly presented by Sutton Brothers.

Come ring in the holiday season with the Dash for a one-of-a-kind experience. The event begins at 6:30PM and gates will open at 5PM. Children 3 years of age and older must have a ticket for entry.

The Dash are offering the following tickets and packages:

Deluxe Suite: $1000 for 14 guests, including food/non-alcoholic drinks, along with meet & greet with Elsa from Frozen

Flow Club Table: $240 for 4 guests, including access to buffet

Flow Club Wings: $55/ticket, including access to buffet

Baseline: $20

Special Deal: 4-Pack of Baseline Tickets for $70

Upgrade your ticket for $10 for a meet & greet opportunity with Elsa from Frozen!

"The Triad has never hosted a drone show of this scale. We are excited to add this show for our community to help bring in the holidays and add to the already stacked lineup of holiday adventures available to families in Winston-Salem. This isn't your ordinary drone show, this is a live feature sure to entertain families of all ages," says Dash President & General Manager, Brian DeAngelis.

Powered by Celestial, guests will witness Charles Dickens' timeless Christmas classic come to life in the night sky in a captivating new animated drone light show featuring the voice of Matt Lucas. The original Christmas classic is joyously adapted for the sky. A Christmas Carol, the drone light show, presents the very latest in creative entertainment with a magical celebration of the Christmas spirit. Witness towering elements create famous characters from the iconic story and enjoy a heart-warming, narrated journey through the timeless tale of miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on Christmas Eve, and his ghostly visitors who lead him to profound transformation.

Celestial is a global leader in the entertainment industry, using the latest innovative drone light technology to bring powerful stories to the skies. A UK-based collective of creative animators, filmmakers and tech specialists, Celestial creates pioneering drone art that inspires us to gaze up and reignite our relationship with the stars, our planet; and each other. Drone light shows also offer a safer and greener alternative to traditional firework displays.

To purchase tickets for this event, visit wsdash.com today.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

