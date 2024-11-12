Crawdads' Stasio Named SAL Clubhouse Manager of the Year

November 12, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Pete Stasio, the Crawdads home clubhouse manager, was named the South Atlantic League's Home Clubhouse Manager of the Year for 2024.

Stasio joined the Crawdads as the clubhouse manager prior to the 2022 season. His main responsibilities include organizing player meals to meet nutritional guidelines, coordinating travel for road trips, maintaining equipment, and the general day-to-day operations of the Crawdads' clubhouse.

"Pete Stasio, is a shining example of what it means to represent our equipment department with the utmost professionalism and commitment to excellence," said Josh Morgan, Rangers Minor League Equipment Coordinator. "Pete consistently embodies our highest standards in every interaction, every project, and every decision he makes, not only elevating his own work but setting the bar for the entire team."

Stasio was highly organized and a strong communicator amongst the coaches, players, Rangers player development staff, and Crawdads front office.

"Pete is extremely deserving of this award, he directly impacts our culture day in and day out," said Chad Comer, 2023 and 2024 Crawdads manager. "He is a constant optimist that is looking for the good in each day and wants to help in whatever way he can to make the player's and staff's days easier. He is a great example of what it means to be a Texas Ranger."

