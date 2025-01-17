Winston-Salem Dash Announce Future Sox Showdown

The Winston-Salem Dash are proud to announce the first-ever Future Sox Showdown, an Extended Spring Training Game. The Dash will play the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, Class-A affiliate of the White Sox, in an extended Spring Training game at Truist Stadium on Wednesday, April 2 at 6:30 PM.

This action-packed game will feature several of the top young prospects in the Chicago White Sox organization, which was ranked the fourth-best farm system in MLB according to a recent poll of MLB executives. On April 2, fans will get a sneak preview at the Opening Day roster, along with a look at who may get called up to Winston-Salem later in the 2025 season.

The event will start with a pre-game autograph session with select Winston-Salem Dash players on-field. Official team rosters will be announced at a later date.

The Dash and the Cannon Ballers have been affiliates of the White Sox for a combined total of 52 years. To celebrate, the Winston-Salem Dash are allowing fans to purchase tickets to this exclusive event for $0.52 each for a limited time. The regular ticket price for this event is $5.

The Winston-Salem Dash are the South Atlantic League affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. For more information, please call 336-714-2287 or visit www.wsdash.com.

