Renegades Announce Tom Denlinger as New General Manager

January 17, 2025 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and their ownership group, Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), the club's owner and operator, announced today that Tom Denlinger will become the eighth General Manager of the Renegades.

Denlinger joins the Renegades after spending the previous 10 seasons with the Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A affiliate of the Atlanta Braves. Denlinger served as Augusta's General Manager from 2014-17, and was elevated to Vice President in 2018. During his time with the GreenJackets, the team opened a new riverfront ballpark, SRP Park, which was named Ballpark Digest's "Ballpark of the Year" in 2018.

"My family and I are excited for the opportunity to come to Hudson Valley and build on the great legacy the Renegades Baseball has played in the community," said Denlinger. "We have a great team and a beautiful venue at Heritage Financial Park, and I look forward to joining and continuing our commitment to Find Your Fun. The 2025 season is going to be a great one, I can't wait for April 4th!"

Outside of baseball, Denlinger served on the steering committee of the North Augusta Miracle League to help fund a new field, raising over $1 million for phase one construction. He also served on numerous community boards, including being Chair of the Augusta Sports Council, Vice Chair of the North Augusta Chamber of Commerce, and helping the North Augusta Family YMCA with fundraising campaigns.

Before his time with the GreenJackets, Denlinger was part of the first front office staff of the Richmond Flying Squirrels, serving as the team's Assistant General Manager from 2010-13. He has also worked as the Assistant GM for the Daytona Cubs (2007-09), as a Group Sales and Sponsorships Executive for the Delmarva Shorebirds (2004-06) and began his career as an intern for the Reading Phillies in 2003.

"Over his impressive 20-year career in Minor League Baseball, Tom has earned a reputation for operational excellence and established himself as a respected leader in the MiLB community," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "With the exciting momentum at Heritage Financial Park, Tom is the perfect choice to take the helm of the Renegades and lead them to even greater success. We're thrilled to have him driving the team's future in Hudson Valley."

A native of Paradise, Pennsylvania, Denlinger graduated from Messiah University with a bachelor's degree in Sports Management in 2003. He and his wife Molly have a daughter, Grace, and a rescue pup, Belle.

