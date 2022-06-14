Winston-Salem Dash Announce Disc Golf at Truist Stadium

The Winston-Salem Dash have partnered with Hek Yeh Putter Party, City of Winston-Salem Recreation and Parks, and Innova Discs to host Dash Disc Golf at Truist Stadium August 5-7. "Hek Yeh Putter Party" is a premier disc golf/baseball stadium experience and competition designed for first time and experienced players. Participants have the chance to compete for 18 holes on our 9-hole temporary par 2 course designed in and around the entire stadium, including the playing field. The final hole has players teeing off from deep second base toward home plate into an Innova DISCatcher or basket.

Each night will include 10 raffle prizes, cash prizes for the top 20% of the field, and a Gold Record Trophy for the best score. Tee times are available for groups of eight or less with groups teeing off every 10 minutes. Dates and times are listed below. The advance cost is $20 and includes a beverage voucher. The walk-up cost is $25 to participate. The cost for non-participating attendees is $5. Tee times can be reserved by calling 336-714-6862 or clicking on the dates below:

Friday, August 5

Saturday, August 6

Sunday, August 7

Beverages will be available for purchase. No outside food or beverage is permitted. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable shoes as the course will require walking and step navigation (no cleats allowed). Players are permitted to bring their own discs and discs will be available on-site.

