Winston Alumnus Hyde Named Orioles Manager

December 17, 2018





WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - Former Winston-Salem Warthog Brandon Hyde, who played for the franchise during the 2000 season, has been named the Baltimore Orioles manager, the team announced on Friday.

With the announcement, Hyde will become the 43rd manager in the Orioles history. He replaces Buck Showalter, who was let go after the Orioles finished a franchise-worst 47-115 in 2018. Hyde previously had served as the Chicago Cubs Director of Player Development, and he was also their first-base coach, before becoming manager Joe Maddon's bench coach last season. Before that, Hyde served as the Cubs' bench coach in 2014 when Rick Renteria was the team's manager.

Prior to joining the Cubs, Hyde previously served as a Major League Bench Coach for the Miami Marlins from June 23, 2010, through the 2011 season. Hyde served as the Marlins' interim manager on June 19, 2011, against Tampa Bay, following the resignation of manager Edwin Rodriguez. During his coaching career in the Minors, Hyde made managerial stops at Double-A Jacksonville (2009), Single-A Jupiter (2008), Double-A Carolina (2007) and Single-A Greensboro (2005-2006).

Signed as an undrafted free agent out of Long Beach State by the Chicago White Sox, Hyde played four years in the South Siders' minor league system from 1997-2000. In 2000, Hyde played 47 games for the Warthogs, registering one homer, 15 runs and 15 RBIs. The former catcher/first baseman logged nine games in Triple-A Charlotte that season before finishing out his playing career in 2001 with the Chico Heat of the Independent Western League.

Hyde is one of eight former Winston-Salem players to have become a Major League Manager:

Brandon Hyde (2000) - 2011 (Marlins); 2019-present (Orioles)

Aaron Boone (1995) - 2018-present (Yankees)

Joe Girardi (1987) - 2006 (Marlins); 2008-2017 (Yankees)

Butch Hobson (1973-74) - 1992-94 (Red Sox)

Jack Krol (1957) - 1978; 1980 (Cardinals)

Mel McGaha (1948) - 1962 (Indians); 1964-65 (KC Athletics)

Paul Owens (1952) - 1972; 1983-84 (Phillies)

Earl Weaver (1950) - 1968-82; 1985-86 (Orioles)

