Fredericksburg Baseball Passes 1, 000 Season Tickets

December 17, 2018 - Carolina League (CarL) - Potomac Nationals News Release





Fredericksburg, VA - Fredericksburg Baseball kicked off sales of season tickets on December 1st with its "Founders Club" event held in historic Market Square. That day, more than 185 individuals and groups joined the Founders Club representing more than 600 reservations for full season ticket plans. By joining the Founders Club, these fans locked in the ability to be the first fans to select their season tickets at the team's new state-of-the-art ballpark scheduled to open in 2020 in Celebrate Virginia South.

Since the December 1st event, fans have continued to show their enthusiasm and support for Fredericksburg's new hometown team by continuing to sign up for the Founders Club and reserve their season tickets. Yesterday, the 1,000th seat reservation milestone was reached. This landmark represents approximately 70,000 individual ticket sales that will fill 20 percent of the stadium seating bowl capacity.

Art Silber, who owns the ball club along with his daughter Lani Weiss and son Seth, said "the entire community has us taking a deep breath of incredible appreciation for the meaningful welcome that has been extended to baseball in Fredericksburg. The response to season ticket availability for the 2020 season is unprecedented and the response from the business and nonprofit community to joint partnerships on a long-term basis is equally impressive. The efforts of the City staff and their dedication to the project as well as the Mayor and an incredible City Council have all come together to ultimately create a unique and extraordinary vehicle for entertainment in various forms. We will shortly start taking reservations for partial season ticket plans with the ultimate goal of having a sell out for all 70 home games."

Suite and Sponsorship Sales Going Strong

Team suite sales also reflect incredible support from the Fredericksburg area business community. The stadium is designed with 13 suites holding 25 fans each.

To date, numerous business and fan groups have approached the team and reserved suites. Only two full season suites remain. Team General Manager of Sales Bryan Holland added "if fans or businesses still have interest in suites, please reach out now as we expect them to sell out before the end of the year."

Naming Rights Still Available

The team also has had great success with promotional partnerships with major community leaders like Mary Washington Healthcare and Rappahannock Goodwill that have been previously announced, and the announcement over the weekend of a partnership with SimVentions aimed at honoring veterans and active military. Additional announcements will be coming in the near future.

Two major opportunities remain - naming rights for the ballpark, and naming rights for the team's 300-seat club. Interested businesses should contact Holland or team President & COO Lani Silber Weiss at 703-590-2311 or via e-mail at info@potomacnationals.com.

Still Time to Join Founders Club

The Founders Club remains open to join through December 31st. Fans interested in joining the Founders Club and ensuring their choice of seats along with other benefits should visit www.fredericksburgbaseball.com or www.potomacnationals.com for more information about the benefits of the Founders Club.

To join the Founders Club, fans can call 703-590-2311 ext. 221, e-mail fxbgfoundersclub@potomacnationals.com, or stop by Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium. The order form for the Founders Club can be found online at www.potomacnationals.com and www.fredericksburg baseball.com and can be submitted via email as well to fxbgfoundersclub@potomacnationals.com.

Fredericksburg Baseball is set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Celebrate baseball in The 'Burg and stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.fredericksburgbaseball.com, and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FredericksburgBaseball), on Twitter (@FXBGBaseball20), and on Instagram (@fredericksburgbaseball).

