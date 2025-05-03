Winnipeg Blue Bombers Add Three to Roster

May 3, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the club has signed American linebacker Kobe Wilson, American defensive tackle Camron Peterson and American kicker Andrew Mevis.

Wilson (6-0, 225, Southern Methodist; born: September 26, 2001, in Snellville, GA.) signs with the Bombers after a five-year collegiate career with SMU (2023-2024) and Temple (2020-2022). He recently attended SMU's Pro Day late last March.

During his 28 games (26 starts) at SMU, Wilson would record 117 tackles (54 solo, 63 assisted), nine tackles-for-loss, six pass breakups, four sacks, one forced fumble (one recovery) and three interceptions - running one back 82 yards for a touchdown. He was awarded ACC Linebacker of the Week twice in 2024, and ended the season on the All-ACC Second Team, DCTF First Team All-Texas, AP All-ACC Second Team, and a Phil Steele All-America Honourable Mention.

Before SMU, Wilson played three seasons at Temple and had 128 tackles (70 solo, 58 assisted), 11.5 tackles-for-loss, four pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles (two recoveries) in 29 appearances (5 starts).

Peterson (6-5, 280, Southern; born: September 13, 1999, in Houston, TX.) signs with the Bombers after a recent stint with the New Orleans Saints, and a five-year collegiate career with Southern (2021-2022), and McNeese State (2018-2020).

In 2023, Peterson was signed by the Baltimore Ravens as an undrafted free agent. Upon being waived, he was signed by the New Orleans Saints and participated in their 2024 rookie minicamp and earned a tryout at training camp.

During his two seasons at Southern University, Peterson recorded 50 tackles (14 solo, 36 assisted), 9.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two quarterback hurries, and one pass breakup in 22 games (18 starts). His performance as a pass rusher earned him All-Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) honours.

Mevis (5-11, 205, Iowa State; born: October 12, 1998, in Warsaw, IN.) signs with the Bombers after stints in the IFL, NFL, and four years in college with Iowa State (2021) and Fordham (2017-2019).

Mevis was recently a member of the Green Bay Blizzard and St. Louis Battlehawks of the Indoor Football league (2024). Before the IFL, Mevis was signed by the Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent and attended training camp in 2022.

In 2021, Mevis would placekick in all 13 games with Iowa State, making 20 of 23 field goals (87%), including 2 of 2 from 50+, and all 32 extra points.

With Fordham, Mevis would appear in 34 games, converting 27 of 38 field goals (71%) and 63 of 69 extra points.

