CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg at Hamilton - FanDuel Canada Day Weekend

Published on July 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers YouTube Video


The Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 5 Action of the 2026 CFL season.

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Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2026


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