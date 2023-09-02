Winning Streak Ends, Sox Lose 10-1

Spokane, WA: All good things must come to an end. It is an unfortunate truth that is carried by all of us through life. The AquaSox got to know this truth firsthand on Friday night when their seven-game winning streak came to an unceremonious end at the hands of a 10-1 loss to the Spokane Indians.

Things were not so bad to start the game. Spokane did score first in the bottom of the second on a Robby Martin Jr RBI single, but the AquaSox immediately responded in the top of the third with an RBI single of their own to tie the game at 1.

From there, things went downhill. Braiden Ward hit his first home run of the year in the bottom of the third to make it 2-1 Spokane. Then in the fourth Jesus Ordonez knocked in two with a double to make it 4-1 Indians. This run-scoring streak continued in the fifth when Spokane put up three more to go up 7-1.

Meanwhile, the Indians got great pitching performances from their starter Ryan Feltner who went three innings of one-run ball, and their piggy-back starter Cullen Kafka who pitched four innings of shutout baseball out of the bullpen.

The Indians would score three more in the seventh to make it a 10-1 ballgame. This would be the final score, as Spokane picked up their first win of the six-game series. One of the lone bright spots in the game for Everett was Victor Labrada who went 2-3 in the contest.

With the Eugene Emeralds winning on Friday night, the AquaSox are now 4.5 games ahead for the final playoff spot in the Northwest League. Everett will have a double header tomorrow in Spokane starting at 4:35 PM

