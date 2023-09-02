Mistakes Cost C's Another Series

September 2, 2023 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - For the second consecutive week and the fourth time this season, the Canadians dropped a six-game series to a Northwest League opponent after losing 6-4 to the Hillsboro Hops [D-Backs] Saturday night at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The game hinged on a three-run top of the third where all three scores went unearned. With the C's in front 3-1 after the first four batters of the bottom of the second reached base - thanks in part to a two-RBI triple from Glenn Santiago and a run-scoring single by Estiven Machado - the third frame began with a sharp ground ball right at Machado at short that went under his glove and into center for a lead-off error. Starter Rafael Sanchez (L, 0-8) walked the next two hitters to load the bases for Kevin Graham, who hit a roller to short that looked destined for two but instead went through the legs of Machado for a two-run miscue that tied the game at three. The next batter bounced into a double play that scored the runner from third and made it 4-3 Hops.

Hillsboro used three consecutive two out hits in the fourth to add a run to their lead. A single, a passed ball and a base hit in the top of the fifth put the Baby Snakes ahead 6-3.

Vancouver manufactured a run in the sixth when Gabby Martinez worked a lead-off walk, went to second on a ground out, snuck into third on a wild pitch and a swim move slide to avoid the tag then scored on a Ryan McCarty grounder to cut the deficit to two.

After Sanchez's departure, newcomer Liam Mendez was excellent in his C's debut. The Cuban right-hander went three scoreless and hitless innings of relief with one walk and two punch outs.

Hops starter Spencer Giesting (W, 6-6) went seven innings and turned the ball over to Armando Vasquez in the eighth. He surrendered consecutive one out hits to Josh Kasevich and Martinez then walked McCarty with two outs to load the bases, but a pitching change brought in Peniel Otano. The righty struck out the last batter of the eighth to strand the bases loaded then retired the side in the ninth to hand the C's their fourth consecutive loss and secure Hillsboro's first series win of the season over Vancouver.

With the loss, the Canadians are now just one game up on Everett [Mariners] for the second half title. They'll look to wrap up the regular season home slate in style Sunday afternoon in the series finale at 1:05 p.m. Coverage is available on the C's Broadcast Network: CanadiansBaseball.com, Sportsnet, Bally Live and the MiLB First Pitch App.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from September 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.