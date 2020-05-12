Winning, Great Fan Support Continues in Tucson

Tucson Roadrunners News Release





Four Seasons In

With a 36-19-1-2 record in the shortened 2019-2020 season and having just won their second Pacific Division Championship in three seasons, Tucson now stands at 141-96-19-6 over their four seasons in Southern Arizona. They have welcomed 558,663 fans to the Tucson Arena to cheer them on over the four campaigns.

First Place From Almost Tape to Tape

The Roadrunners spent the final 131 days of the regular season in first place, spanning 47-straight games. Tucson never relinquished control of the division's top spot after a 5-3 win in San Jose on November 3. The Roadrunners have the best record in the AHL's Pacific Division over the last three seasons at 112-65-11-6 and a .621 winning percentage.

Stacking Up

Tucson's .647 winning percentage was the fifth best in the 31-team AHL in 2019-2020. The team's goal differential ranked third in the AHL and the Roadrunners had the fourth lowest accumulation of penalty minutes; including the fewest penalty minutes of any Western Conference team.

Fourth Season of At Least 4,000

As the Roadrunners prepare for their fifth season in Southern Arizona, the team thanks their fans for four great seasons of support. The team has drawn over 4,000 fans-per-game to the Tucson Arena in each season.

Roadrunners To Coyotes

Nine players dressed in games for both Tucson and the Arizona Coyotes this season bringing the total to 33 players over the last four seasons who have played in games for both the Roadrunners and their NHL parent club. Adin Hill, who went 15-5 with Tucson in 19-20 and three-time AHL All-Star Kyle Capobianco, have now appeared with both the Roadrunners and Coyotes in three-straight seasons.

21 NHL Debuts From Tucson

Jordan Gross became the 21st Roadrunner to make his NHL debut with the Coyotes on December 22, 2019 in Detroit. He collected an assist and registered a plus-three in the 5-2 victory over the Red Wings.

Scoring Leaders

The Roadrunners were the only Western Conference team and one of two teams in the AHL to have three of the top fifteen scorers in the league. Brayden Burke had 21 goals and 31 assists for 52 points in 51 games, Michael Bunting totaled 12 goals and 37 assists for 49 points in 58 games and Andy Miele notched 15 goals and 33 points for 48 points in 58 games. Kyle Capobianco led AHL defensemen in points-per-game with 10 goals and 27 assists for 37 points in 42 games.

Team Scoring

The Roadrunners set a new team record as they averaged 3.41 goals-per-game in 2019-2020, finishing fourth in the AHL in that department. The potent 2017-2018 team averaged 3.14 goals-per-game, the previous high.

Every Night's A Plus

Fourth-year Roadrunners defenseman Dysin Mayo finished fifth in the American Hockey League with a plus-24; appearing in all 58 games. Last season, Mayo appeared in 67 of 68 regular season contests; while in 2017-2018, he played in 66 of 68 games. Mayo joined Andy Miele and Michael Bunting as the three Roadrunners to play in all 58 games in 2019-2020.

2020-21

Season Ticket Memberships for the team's fifth season in Tucson are on sale now at TucsonRoadrunners.com/seasons. Season Ticket Memberships include: additional game vouchers, exclusive events with the team, a game night season ticket member lounge, a holiday gift, team photo, unused ticket exchange and more.

