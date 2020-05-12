WHEC-TV in Rochester Airing Game 7 of 1996 Calder Cup Finals on Saturday Afternoon

Rochester Americans celebrate their win in Game 7 of the 1996 Calder Cup Finals

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans, in partnership with WHEC-TV in Rochester, are offering local hockey fans an opportunity to relive one of the most memorable moments in team history this weekend with a special rebroadcast of Game 7 of the 1996 Calder Cup Finals.

Coverage of the telecast begins at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 16 and will be available to viewers with limited commercial interruption exclusively on channel 10 in the local Rochester market.

Beginning today through Friday, May 15, the News10NBC sports team consisting of sports director Rich Donnelly and reporter Carly Mascitti will provide extensive Amerks coverage each day leading up to the broadcast, featuring remote interviews with Amerks Hall of Famers Jody Gage, Scott Metcalfe, Dane Jackson and Don Stevens as well as in-depth pre and post-game analysis. Former Amerks and Buffalo Sabres forward Brian Holzinger, who scored the game-winning goal in Game 7, will also make an appearance during one of the segments.

The Amerks are inviting fans to follow along on Twitter during the broadcast for facts and additional information on the game, which saw Rochester defeat the Portland Pirates, 2-1, in thrilling fashion on home ice to claim its sixth Calder Cup in franchise history.

After the Amerks assembled a 2-0 series lead over the Pirates with a pair of home wins, the series shifted back to Portland, where the Pirates responded with a pair of home victories of their own to knot the best-of-seven-game series at two apiece. Rochester regained the series lead after Scott Nichol's Game 5 overtime winner 4:13 into the extra session proved to be the breaking point, but a 5-1 Portland triumph in Game 6 would again even the series and set the stage for a decisive Game 7, winner-takes-all showdown in Rochester.

