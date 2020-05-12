Iowa's Sam Anas & Gerry Mayhew Win AHL Scoring Awards

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild, in conjunction with the American Hockey League (AHL), announced today forwards Sam Anas and Gerry Mayhew have won the AHL's two prestigious offensive awards for the 2019-20 season.

Anas has won the John B. Sollenberger Trophy as the leading point-getter in the AHL, while Mayhew has captured the Willie Marshall Award as the AHL's leading goal scorer in 2019-20.

A fourth-year pro from Potomac, Md., Anas finished the 2019-20 season with 20 goals and 50 assists for 70 points while skating in all 63 of the Wild's games. The 26-year-old forward represented Iowa at the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic and is Iowa's franchise leader in career assists (125) and points (197) while ranking second in goals (72) and games played (259).

Anas led Iowa with 19 multi-point games, including a career-best five points (2g, 3a) on February 8 vs. Stockton. His 70 points are the most in a single season in franchise history. The right winger originally signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Wild on Apr. 15, 2016, after three seasons at Quinnipiac University.

Mayhew led the AHL with 39 goals and totaled 61 points in just 49 games with Iowa this season. A third-year pro from Ferris State University, Mayhew also led the league with 10 game-winning goals, while placing sixth in shots on goal (179).

He became the AHL first player since 2011-12 to score at least 39 goals and was awarded CCM / AHL Player of the Month honors in January when he racked up 19 points (12g, 7a) in just 11 games.

The 27-year-old native of Wyandotte, Mich., also made his NHL debut in 2019-20, notching two goals in 13 outings with Minnesota, and skated in the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic. Mayhew has appeared in 209 career AHL contests - all with Iowa - and has scored a franchise-record 88 goals to go along with 72 assists for 160 points. Mayhew signed his first NHL contract with Minnesota on May 10, 2019, after two seasons playing on an AHL deal.

The AHL's leading-scorer trophy was originally named after Wally Kilrea, who held the AHL's single-season scoring record when the award was instituted in 1947-48. That year, Carl Liscombe broke Kilrea's record, and the award was renamed in his honor. In 1955, the AHL Board of Governors voted to name the trophy after John B. Sollenberger, a long-time contributor to the league as manager and president of the Hershey Bears and former Chairman of the AHL Board of Governors.

The AHL's goal-scoring award was established in 2004 to honor Willie Marshall, the AHL's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played.

In operation since 1936, the American Hockey League continues to serve as the top development league for all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of all players competing in the NHL are AHL graduates, and through the years the American Hockey League has been home to more than 100 honored members of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

