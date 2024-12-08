Wings Sweep North Iowa Bulls in First Road Trip to Mason City of the Season

December 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings traveled to Mason City over the weekend, and ended up taking the sweep in the Mason City Arena!

In the first period, the scoring would start with North Iowa's Fuji Suzuki firing and finding the back of the net at the 4:35 mark. After plenty of attempts by the Wings, it wouldn't be until the 11:03 mark when Sebastian Lillsund would tie the game, getting assists from Brady Estabrook and Leonid Bulgakov. Lillsund was originally supposed to serve a game from a cross-checking call from the night before, but the call was ultimately reversed. Before the period could end, North Iowa would take their chance at taking the lead with a goal from Anthony McIntosh leaving the score 2-1 in favor of the Bulls.

The second period would start right at the 3:47 mark when Gustas Zemaitis would notch his 5th of the season for the Wings getting assists from Cole Saterdalen and Brady Estabrook. The Wings would keep up the pressure, and Ryan Flaherty would follow with assists coming from Matthew Martin-Gaudreault and Ishan Mittoo. Just 20 seconds later, Brady Estabrook would follow with a goal of his own with help coming from Gustas Zemaitis and Gavin Reed. Although the second period would seem to be all Wings, the Bulls would have their chance when Michael Malatino would score in the final few minutes of the period, leaving the score 4-3 in favor of the Wings.

Again, to start the third, scoring would start almost immediately. Ishan Mittoo for the Wings would score just under two minutes in getting assists from Elvis Laskovs and Gustas Zemaits. Shortly after, the Bulls would make it a tighter game when Parker Osborn would score. After more back and forth action, it wouldn't be until the 15:19 mark when Matthew Martin-Gaudreault would score in a way that made even the other players think the puck was maybe still in play. But, the puck was in the net, and assists came from Luke Backel and Cooper Anderson. With time counting down on the clock, North Iowa would pull their goaltender in an attempt to put the game into overtime, but Cade Moxham was able to find the empty net with just under a minute left in regulation, getting help from Luke Backel and Matthew Martin-Gaudreault.

Willum Braun was again in net for the Wings, stopping 14 of 18 shots sent his way Saturday night.

With seven goals on the night, there were many players with multi-point nights including: Luke Backel (2 assists), Gustas Zemaitis (1 goal, 1 assist), Ishan Mittoo (1 goal, 1 assist), Matthew Martin-Gaudreault (1 goal, 2 assists), and Brady Estabrook (1 goal, 2 assists).

The Wings return to the Odde Ice Center next weekend to take on the St. Cloud Norsemen! Stay tuned for more information on those games. Tickets can be bought at all C-Express locations, or by visiting tickets.aberdeenwings.com.

For all things Wings, be sure to follow us on all of our social media pages!

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.