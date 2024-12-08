New Mexico Ice Wolves Support Taos Youth Hockey with Jersey Auction
December 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release
The New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL dedicated their three-game series against the Texas RoadRunners this weekend (Dec. 6, 7, 8) to Taos Youth hockey by holding a specialty jersey auction. All proceeds from the auction will be going back to Taos hockey to help in the rebuild of their facilities. In early August, the Taos, NM community center was damaged in a fire costing the youth hockey program their 2024-2025 season.
The auction is available on DASH auctions and will be open through Monday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. MT. https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/66a127c8e3b73300085b1343
You can donate to Taos Hockey here
https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLSMDXDQ0K318/checkout/Y7RPZP4FXUBGIJSUU6M5UIL6?src=webqr
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from December 8, 2024
- IceRays Complete Sweep of Warriors and Take 1st Place in South - Corpus Christi IceRays
- New Mexico Ice Wolves Support Taos Youth Hockey with Jersey Auction - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Wings Sweep North Iowa Bulls in First Road Trip to Mason City of the Season - Aberdeen Wings
- Offensive Spark Leads to Sweep in Janesville - Minnesota Wilderness
- Weekend Recap December 6-7 - Minot Minotauros
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent New Mexico Ice Wolves Stories
- New Mexico Ice Wolves Support Taos Youth Hockey with Jersey Auction
- Weekend Preview 12/6-12/7
- New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL Team Dedicating Weekend to Taos Youth Hockey for Arena Fire Recovery
- Ice Wolves Top Warriors
- Ice Wolves' Winning Streak Comes To An End