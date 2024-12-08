New Mexico Ice Wolves Support Taos Youth Hockey with Jersey Auction

December 8, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

New Mexico Ice Wolves News Release







The New Mexico Ice Wolves NA3HL dedicated their three-game series against the Texas RoadRunners this weekend (Dec. 6, 7, 8) to Taos Youth hockey by holding a specialty jersey auction. All proceeds from the auction will be going back to Taos hockey to help in the rebuild of their facilities. In early August, the Taos, NM community center was damaged in a fire costing the youth hockey program their 2024-2025 season.

The auction is available on DASH auctions and will be open through Monday, Dec. 9 at 5:00 p.m. MT. https://fans.winwithdash.com/auction/66a127c8e3b73300085b1343

You can donate to Taos Hockey here

https://checkout.square.site/merchant/MLSMDXDQ0K318/checkout/Y7RPZP4FXUBGIJSUU6M5UIL6?src=webqr

