Wings Announce NAHL Showcase Schedule
August 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings News Release
The Aberdeen Wings, Proud Members of the North American Hockey League have announced the NAHL Showcase. This year the Wings will play 3 games in 4 days, opposed to the 4 in 4 days in previous years. The Showcase provides the Wings an opportunity play against teams outside of the Central Division. For a full schedule and list of events visit https://nahl.com/showcase/
