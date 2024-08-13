Wings Announce NAHL Showcase Schedule

August 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, Proud Members of the North American Hockey League have announced the NAHL Showcase. This year the Wings will play 3 games in 4 days, opposed to the 4 in 4 days in previous years. The Showcase provides the Wings an opportunity play against teams outside of the Central Division. For a full schedule and list of events visit https://nahl.com/showcase/

• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...





North American Hockey League Stories from August 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.