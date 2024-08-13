Wings Announce Exhibition Schedule

The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League have finalized their 2024-2025 Schedule with the addition of four exhibition games, three of which will be at the Odde Ice Center. "This year we are fortunate to have enough time to prepare and to add four exhibition Games to our schedule." Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer

On Saturday September 7th and Sunday September 8th the Wings will play host to the Estevan Bruins out of Estevan, Saskatchewan Canada in the SJHL. This will be the first ever meeting between the two teams. "We are looking forward to hosting The Estevan Bruins who are a staple program in the SJHL since 1957." - Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer.

Friday September 13th the Wings will make their first trip to Watertown to face the Shamrocks, one of the newest teams in the NAHL. This will be the first of 10 meetings this season against the Shamrocks. "We also look forward to growing our relationship with instate rival Watertown Shamrocks when we play them in a Home and Home series." -Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer

Season tickets are on sale NOW and include all home exhibition games. Individual games will go on sale late August. For more information call Aaron @ 605-380-5852 or email asmith@aberdeenwings.com

