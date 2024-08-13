Wings Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

August 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Aberdeen Wings News Release







The Aberdeen Wings, proud members of the North American Hockey League have announced their schedule for the 2024-2025 NAHL regular season. This is the Wings 15th season in the North American Hockey League. The Wings begin the NAHL regular season at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine, MN. That schedule will be released in the upcoming weeks. Two new teams join the 6 others this season. With the Addition of the Watertown Shamrocks and the Minnesota Mallards, the NAHL Central Division has expanded to 8 teams. "We are looking for our 15th season in the NAHL to be memorable. We have established so much tradition here in Aberdeen. And we will work tirelessly to uphold it." - Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer

While we are excited to once again have an instate rival, The Central division becomes more difficult, as the top 4 teams will make the post season. "We are committed to putting an extremely competitive team on the ice, one that the community of Aberdeen can be proud of. We are beyond excited to get the players to town and get going." - Wings Head Coach/GM Scott Langer. Season tickets are on sale now, call Aaron @ 605-380-5852 or visit Tickets.AberdeenWings.com.

