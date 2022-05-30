Wind Surge Slug Way to Split

CORPUS CHRISTI - Wichita hit four home runs to edge Corpus Christi, 7-6, before 5,226 fans Sunday night at Whataburger Field.

The Hooks, playing as the Corpus Christi Blue Ghosts in honor of the USS Lexington CV-16, trailed, 5-2, heading into the home seventh. Walks by Luke Berryhill and Yainer Diaz and a single from Enmanuel Valdez loaded the bases for Justin Dirden, who launched his first pro grand slam to left on a 1-2 pitch from lefty Bryan Sammons to put the home club up, 6-5.

Michael Helman's home run in the eighth against Misael Tamarez leveled the score.

The first Double-A home run by DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. came with two outs in the ninth off Devin Conn to lift the Wind Surge to victory.

Wichita side-winding lefty Evan Sisk was the pitcher of record, striking out four in two scoreless innings.

Solo blasts by Andrew Bechtold, Helman and Keirsey, Jr. followed Chris Williams' three-run home run in the first.

After allowing four first-inning markers, Adrian Chaidez retired six of the final eight men he faced.

Valdez, who plated the first two CC runs with a double and a dinger, went 3-for-5 on the day. He has hit safely in 15 of the last 16 games, batting .408 with 16 runs, nine doubles, four home runs and 19 RBIs. Valdez leads the Texas League with a .358 batting average.

Corpus Christi is off Monday before opening a six-game series with the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Double-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals, on Tuesday night. First pitch 7:05 at Arvest Ballpark.

