Bishop & London to Meet at Whataburger Field

CORPUS CHRISTI - Game two of a three-game series between the Bishop Badgers and London Pirates will be played at Whataburger Field on Friday, June 3 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office during normal operating hours or online here. Tickets may be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office on game day. The Whataburger Field Box Office will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Pricing begins at $10 for Reserved seating, $12 for Field Reserved and $14 for Premium Reserved. Current students and staff from either school receive a $2 discount on one (1) ticket only per person with valid school ID. Parking at Whataburger Field is $5.

Gates will open at 6:00 p.m. London will play from the third base dugout, while Bishop will be in first base dugout.

