Whataburger Field Hosts Sinton & Calallen

CORPUS CHRISTI - Whataburger Field will play host to the 4A high school baseball regional final as the Sinton Pirates take on the Calallen Wildcats Thursday, June 2 at 7 p.m. in a one game playoff.

Thursday's matchup between Sinton and Calallen features Sinton in the first base dugout as the visiting team, while Calallen plays as the home team from the third base dugout. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. Ticket pricing begins at $8 for Berm Seating, $10 for Reserved Seating, $12 for Field Reserved and $14 for Premium Reserved.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office during normal operating hours or online below. Tickets may be purchased at the Whataburger Field Box Office on game day. The Whataburger Field Box Office will be closed Monday, May 30 in observance of Memorial Day.

Current students and staff from either school receive a $2 discount on one (1) ticket only per person with valid school ID. Parking at Whataburger Field is $5.

