Wind Surge Insider

Recap:

9.22 - The Wind Surge swept the Tulsa Drillers in the first round of the Texas League Playoffs by a combined score of 28-2!

9.24 - Windy, the Wind Surge Mobile, and Wind Surge Staff members participated in the Valley Center Parade.

9.24 - The Wind Surge held a Day-of-Game Staff Appreciation event on Saturday which included staff batting practice, tours of the ballpark and the Wichita Baseball Museum.

Upcoming Events & Promotions:

9.26 - The Wind Surge lost the first game of the Texas League Championship Series against the Frisco RoughRiders.

9.27 - The Surge will host Frisco in Game 2 of the Texas League Championship! Ticket prices start at just $8!

9.28 - If needed, game 3 of the championship series will be played at Riverfront Stadium.

10.1 - Participants are welcome to join the Wind Surge and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas and stride their way to better health as part of the Stadium Striders. Remember, 3 laps around the ballpark is a mile!

10.1 - Members of the Wind Surge Front Office will be tabling at Woofstock with games and prizes.

10.7 - First ever high school football game at Riverfront Stadium between rivals Bishop Carroll and Kapaun Mt. Carmel - the Holy War!

10.14 - West High School football will play against Northwest High School at Riverfront Stadium.

10.15 - Riverfront Stadium will host a western Kansas rivalry football game between Dodge City High School and Garden City High School - the Hatchet Game.

10.21 - Southwest High football will play against West High at Riverfront Stadium.

