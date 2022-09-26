Carroll, Pfaadt Earn D-Backs MiLB Player & Pitcher of the Year Honors

September 26, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release







PHOENIX, Ariz. - Over the weekend, The Arizona Diamondbacks announced that OF Corbin Carroll and RHP Brandon Pfaadt have earned the organization's Minor League Player and Pitcher of the Year respectively.

Carroll, 22, is currently rated as the D-backs No. 1 prospect (3rd overall) by MLB Pipeline. The former 16th overall selection in the 2019 MLB Draft combined to hit .307 (111-for-362) with 24 home runs, 22 doubles, eight triples, and 62 RBI in 93 minor league games between three levels in 2022. He also drew 67 walks and had 31 stolen bases in the minors before being called up to the big-league roster on August 29.

At the time of his call-up, Carroll ranked fifth in the minor leagues with an OPS of 1.026 and was eighth with a SLG of .604. Prior to getting promoted to Triple-A Reno, he led Double-A with eight triples, was second in runs scored (62), third with a .430 OBP, and tied for seventh with 146 total bases in 58 games played for Amarillo. In 24 big-league games, the Seattle-area native is hitting .256 (20-for-78) with six doubles, three home runs, a triple, 13 RBI, and six walks.

Pfaadt, 23, combined to go 11-7 with a 3.83 ERA in 167.0 IP, 218 strikeouts, 1.16 WHIP, and a .251 opponent batting average in 29 starts between Double-A Amarillo and Triple-A Reno. The D-backs No. 4 rated prospect (91st overall) by MLB Pipeline leads the minors in strikeouts, starts, and innings pitched. His 218 strikeouts are the most in a season by a minor leaguer since 2001.

The former fifth-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft racked up 15 quality starts in his 29 outings and struck out 10+ five times including tying his career-high with 12 strikeouts on June 23 against Corpus Christi. Since his promotion to Reno, the right-hander is 5-1 with a 2.63 ERA (18 ER in 61.2 IP). The Aces wrap up their regular season with a three-game homestand against Tacoma (Seattle) before kicking off the Triple-A Postseason on September 30 in Las Vegas.

In 2021, OF Alek Thomas and RHP Ryne Nelson, took home the D-backs' top organizational individual honors after spending part of their seasons with the Sod Poodles.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from September 26, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.