Wind Surge Clubhouse Managers Win MiLB Home and Visiting Manager of the Year Award

November 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the winners of the Home and Visiting Clubhouse Manager of the Year Awards for each of the full season Minor Leagues.

The winners were selected using the results of surveys of league managers, players and executives throughout the 2024 season.

The Wichita Wind Surge swept both clubhouse awards for the Texas League. Nate Sinnott won the home clubhouse award and Trent Johnson took the visiting clubhouse honor.

Sinnott has worked in Minor League Baseball for 18 seasons and has been a clubhouse manager for 14 seasons. The Eldridge, Iowa native joined the Wind Surge in 2023 and has been in the Minnesota Twins organization for five seasons spending time previously with the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Johnson joined the Wind Surge in 2022 and has overseen the visiting clubhouse operations for three seasons. Prior to working in professional baseball the Wichita native spent three seasons working in football operations with Butler Community College.

