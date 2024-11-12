Stephen Crockett Named 2024 Head Groundskeeper of the Year in the Texas League

November 12, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Northwest Arkansas Naturals, in conjunction with Minor League Baseball and the Texas League, are excited to announce that Stephen Crockett has been honored with the Texas League's Head Groundskeeper of the Year Award for the 2024 season.

"We are incredibly proud to congratulate Stephen Crockett on being named Texas League Groundskeeper of the Year," Naturals Vice President and General Manager Justin Cole said. "This award highlights his dedication and passion for creating a first-class playing surface. Crockett's hard work behind the scenes truly makes a difference for our organization every day."

Stephen joined the Northwest Arkansas Naturals in 2021 as the club's head groundskeeper at Arvest Ballpark. He came into the role with 30 years of field and facility management experience, both at the municipal and collegiate levels. Crockett, a native of Troy, Tennessee, graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin and now resides in Bella Vista, Arkansas, with his wife Ronda.

In addition to Head Groundskeepers, Minor League Baseball also announced the award-winning Home Clubhouse Managers and Visiting Clubhouse Managers for each of the full season clubs.

"These individuals work tirelessly to ensure the best possible playing surfaces and clubhouse environments for our players and coaches, and their efforts are greatly appreciated," said Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development, Peter Woodfork. "We are pleased to honor them for their hard work."

The Naturals will begin the home slate of their 2025 season schedule on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, at 7:05 p.m. against the Frisco RoughRiders (Texas Rangers) for Opening Night at Arvest Ballpark.

The Naturals are the Double-A Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Arkansas. For more information, including schedule, ticket packs, and more, visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us @NWANaturals (X/Instagram) and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from November 12, 2024

Stephen Crockett Named 2024 Head Groundskeeper of the Year in the Texas League - Northwest Arkansas Naturals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.