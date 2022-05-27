Wind Surge Bounce Back in Corpus Christi

May 27, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Wichita Wind Surge News Release







Corpus Christi, TX- The Wind Surge defeated the Corpus Christi Hooks 8-6 on Friday night behind eight runs on eleven hits.

The Surge struck first as Dennis Ortega hit a two-run RBI single to give Wichita the early 2-0 lead. Ortega finished the night two for five with two RBIs. Austin Martin went three for five and stole his twentieth base of the season.

Wichita scored two more runs in the second, fifth, and sixth inning as Matt Wallner and Leobaldo Cabrera each hit two-run RBI singles that extended the lead to 8-1.

Corpus Christi scored three runs in the eighth to shrink the deficit to 8-6 as Emmanuel Valdez hit a two-run RBI single. The Hooks left a runner on first in the bottom of the ninth as Surge reliever Austin Schulfer closed out the game and earned his seventh save of the season.

Kody Funderburk earned his fifth win of the season pitching two and two third innings of relief.

Notes: Austin Martin recorded his 20th stolen base on the season...Chris Williams extended his hit streak to eleven games, matching the longest of the season by a Wichita player...Wind Surge hitters had 15 strikeouts, matching a season high.

Coming Up: The Wind Surge will resume action for game five of the six-game road trip against the Corpus Christi Hooks tomorrow; May 28th for a 7:05 first pitch. Casey Legumina will take the mound for the Wind Surge and Julio Robania will be on the hill for the Hooks. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and Windsurge.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 27, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.