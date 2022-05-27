Big Ninth Tilts San Antonio over Frisco

FRISCO, Texas - Playing as their Copa de la Diversion clubs, Flying Chanclas de San Antonio overpowered Los Quesos Frisco with 16 hits, taking Friday's score, 8-2. Dustin Harris led the Frisco offense at the top of the order, finishing 2-for-4.

Frisco (23-20) starter Cole Ragans (4-2) struck out five batters in five innings Friday night, giving up seven hits to score three runs. Osvaldo Hernandez (4-1) relieved San Antonio (23-20) starter Moises Lugo for 2.2 innings and held Frisco scoreless on two hits.

San Antonio scored first for the third time in the series with a run in the top of the third on a fly ball from Esteury Ruiz to shallow center that fell to the grass to score Korry Howell.

Los Quesos tied the game in the bottom of the third on a ground ball from Justin Foscue that resulted in a throwing error to first, scoring Kellen Strahm from second. After two scoreless innings, Frisco and San Antonio were tied at 1-1 into the fourth.

The Flying Chanclas scored two in the top of the fourth off Ragans on an RBI groundout and a bloop single to Frisco left fielder Sandro Fabian, re-giving San Antonio the lead at 2-1. Frisco wouldn't score until the bottom of the ninth following five more unanswered runs from the Chanclas, beginning in the eighth. Connor Hollis homered in the eighth, and four runs scored in the ninth to hold an 8-1 lead into the bottom of the ninth.

Frisco loaded the bases on San Antonio reliever Kevin Kopps before he departed after plunking two batters and loading the bases. San Antonio turned to Carlon Belen for the final out and ending the ninth after Los Quesos loaded the bases.

San Antonio holds the series advantage, three-games-to-one. Frisco turns to right-hander Zak Kent (0-1, 5.82) for his first Saturday start of the season, as the RoughRiders welcome fans to MARVEL Defenders of the Diamond Night with special-themed jerseys. San Antonio sends RHP Lake Bachar (0-0, 1.29 ERA) for just his third appearance since joining the Missions roster on May 15th.

Along with Fireworks Friday, Saturday promises a postgame show on Sky-Lit Saturday. For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visit RidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

