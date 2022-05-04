Wind Surge Announce Plans for May 5 Volunteer Effort as Part of Inaugural 'Minnesota Twins Week of Service'

WICHITA, KS - The Wichita Wind Surge, Double-A affiliate of the Minnesota Twins, today announced that front office staff will join 25 players to visit Linwood Elementary School on Thursday, May 5 as part of the inaugural, organization-wide "Minnesota Twins Week of Service." Believed to be Major League Baseball's first-ever coordinated effort across an entire organization, the Minnesota Twins Week of Service involves front office staff and clubhouse personnel from the Twins and each of Minnesota's minor league affiliates taking turns each day volunteering in their local community with partners of their choosing between May 3 and 11.

Linwood Elementary is also participating in the Wichita Wind Surge Reading Program, presented by Credit Union of America. The Wind Surge players will visit two classrooms at the school (two players per class) to spend time reading a book and engaging the children in a fun, interactive program designed to get kids excited and motivated to read; Spanish-language books will be incorporated to provide the same experience for Spanish-speaking kids and players. Designed to fit into any teacher's curriculum, the Wind Surge reading program provides students with opportunities to track their progress and claim prizes.

"The strong connection between an organization and its community must be a top priority for any sport team," said Bob Moullette, Director of Fan Experience for the Wind Surge. "We are fortunate to have a strong bond with our community and a great partnership with the Twins organization who shares the same understanding of the importance of that community relationship."

"We are thrilled to join with our affiliates and, together with some amazing partners, bring about positive change in Wichita and in communities throughout Twins Territory," said Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter. "The entire Minnesota Twins organization believes that baseball brings us together and makes us stronger, that through our game we support and engage; we collaborate and elevate; we connect and unify. All of us - front office staff and players alike, across each level of the organization - are excited to begin what we hope will become an annual tradition."

