Drillers and Wind Surge Postponed Again

May 4, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







WICHITA, KS - The highly anticipated matchup between the Tulsa Drillers' Gus Varland and the Wichita Wind Surge's Louie Varland will have to wait another day as Wednesday's game at Riverfront Stadium has been rained out for the second consecutive night.

Wednesday's game will be made up as a doubleheader on Thursday, May 5, with game one starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday's rainout will be made up as part of a twin bill on Saturday, May 7, with game one beginning at 5 p.m.

Watch or listen live on MiLB.tv or AM 1430 The Buzz on the iHeartRadio app.

