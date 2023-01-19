Wind Surge Announce 2023 Coaching Staff: Manager Ramon Borrego Returns for Third Season

The Minnesota Twins announces their 2023 Minor League coaching staffs, including the staff for their Double-A affiliate the Wichita Wind Surge.

Ramon Borrego returns for his third season after leading the club to the best record in the Texas League in 2021 (69-51) and 2022 (78-59). The club has played for the league title in both seasons, capturing a pair of division championships. Borrego was named the League's Manager of the Year in 2021 and surpassed the 500-win mark in August 2022. He will be joined by Pitching Coaches Dan Urbina and DJ Engle, Hitting Coach Shawn Schlechter, Bench Coach Takashi Miyoshi, Athletic Trainer Tyler Blair and Katie Lortie, Strength and Conditioning Coach Jacob Needham, and Coordinator of Baseball Technology Chase Carder.

Borrego, who is entering his 14th season as a manager in the Twins organization, led his past five teams to the postseason, including the Surge in '21 and '22 and a 2018 Florida State League Championship (Single-A, Ft. Myers). This year is Ramon's fourth season at the Double-A level having led the Southern League Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 76-63 record and to the playoff semifinals in 2019. Originally signed by Minnesota on October 9, 1995 as an undrafted free agent, Borrego played in the Twins organization from 1996-2002. Ramon coached at the Twins Venezuelan Baseball Academy from 2004-2008, prior to starting his managerial career at the Twins Dominican Republic Baseball Academy in 2009.

Dan Urbina enters his fifth season in the Twins organization and returns to Wichita for his second season at the Double-A level. Urbina guided the Wind Surge pitching staff to the league's best ERA in 2022. Previously, he was a Pitching Coach in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization for 18 seasons and pitched for three seasons in the Los Angeles Dodgers.

DJ Engle enters his third season with the Twins organization after having spent the 2022 season with the Twins Dominican Summer League team. The Wisconsin native has a Kansas background spending two seasons as a graduate assistant coach at McPherson College after earning his master's at Fort Hays State University.

Shawn Schlechter begins his fourth season in the Twins organization after serving as Hitting Coach for the Single-A Cedar Rapids Kernels in 2022. Schlechter spent eight years at North Iowa Community College, first as a player and then as a coach.

Takashi Miyoshi begins his sixth year with the Twins organization. In 2022, he was the Bench Coach with Class-A Fort Myers and in 2021 was the Florida Coast League Manager. Miyoshi managed three seasons in the Pacific Association for the Sonoma Stompers and was named manager of the year in 2016 and 2017 and guided the club to the league title in '16.

Tyler Blair returns to Wichita and will be joined by Katie Lortie as Wind Surge Athletic Trainers; they are joined by Strength and Conditioning Coach, Jacob Needham. Chase Carder returns to the Wind Surge as the Baseball Technology Coordinator.

The Surge open their third season on April 6th in Springfield and the home opener is set for April 11th at Riverfront Stadium against the NW Arkansas Naturals.

