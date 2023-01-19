Javelinas Recognized at Winter Banquet

CORPUS CHRISTI - Aaliyah Ortiz and Giancarlo Servin will represent the Texas A&M-Kingsville softball and baseball programs at next week's South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet, presented by Whataburger.

The 17th edition of the banquet is Thursday, January 26 at the Omni Hotel. Reserved seats are $65 and can be purchased by calling 361-561-HOOK. Doors open at 6 PM with the program beginning at 7.

Ortiz picked up First Team All-Lone Star Conference honors in her initial year with the Blue & Gold, helping TAMUK advance to the super regionals. As a sophomore in 2022, she batted .381 with 16 doubles, 14 home runs, 49 RBIs and a 1.210 OPS while playing in all 62 Javelina games. Ortiz paced the club in walks, working 33 free passes against seven strikeouts for a .488 on-base average.

The corner infielder from San Antonio matched the program's single-season record for home runs, while her .722 slugging mark stood second-best in school annals.

In addition to conference acclaim, Ortiz took home a pair of second team all-region awards. She was also a Third Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association.

Servin was the lone Javelina to start all 53 games for head coach Jason Gonzales last season. The senior second baseman from Edinburg ranked first on the club in home runs (13), RBIs (54) and total bases (123). Servin batted .365 with a 1.079 OPS, winning First Team All-Lone Star Conference.

The National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Honorable Mention All-American became the first TAMUK student-athlete to earn national NCBWA recognition since 2013. Servin also took home Third-Team All-America honors by the Division II Collegiate Commissioners Association, along with D2CCA, NCBWA, and ABCA/Rawlings All-Region awards.

Servin's exploits included a two-homer and six-RBI performance April 16 at St. Edwards, as well as a three-dinger effort May 7 vs. UT-Tyler. The Javelinas carved out 33 victories on the year, pushing Gonzales over the 400-mark for his 14-year career as TAMUK skipper.

American League All-Star and Rawlings Gold Glove winner Jose Trevino headlines the evening. Joining the John Paul II product are Ray High School alum and Royals prospect Nick Loftin, along with Refugio product and Astros coach Dan Firova.

In addition to recognizing 59 Coastal Bend high school student-athletes, the Hooks will present awards to the area's top baseball and softball coaches.

