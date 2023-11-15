Wind Surge and ESPN Radio Announce Partnership Extension

WICHITA, Kansas - The Wichita Wind Surge and ESPN Wichita (KKGQ 92.3 FM) announced the extension of their partnership today, extending from the ballpark to the airways and beyond. In addition to the exclusive rights to broadcast Wind Surge home and road games, ESPN Wichita will continue to have a physical presence at Riverfront Stadium year-round.

"We are excited to continue a great relationship with ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM. We love working with their first-class operation!" said Wind Surge President Jay Miller.

ESPN Wichita 92.3 will continue to broadcast live from its Riverfront Stadium station facing McLean Boulevard and the Arkansas River and featuring The Shane Dennis Show and The Pulse every weekday. As well as the local lineup, ESPN Wichita features regional programming including The Border Patrol with Steven St. John and Nate Bukaty, and The Program with Soren Petro. In addition to being the exclusive broadcast partner of the Wind Surge, ESPN Wichita is proud to be the home for the Wichita Open, Kansas Jayhawks, Dallas Cowboys, Sporting Kansas City, College Bowl Season, NFL Sunday doubleheaders, NBA Playoffs and Finals, MLB Playoffs and World Series, the Big 12 Championship, and much more. ESPN Wichita has the best coverage of high school athletics with games of the week during football and basketball seasons.

Voice of the Wind Surge Tim Grubbs, "I am thrilled to continue our broadcasts on ESPN Wichita 92.3. The reach we get with the station is terrific. Our fans have appreciated tuning in across the region." ESPN Wichita 92.3 is the biggest all-sports signal in the territory with a 100,000-watt signal that includes surrounding towns: Newton, Hutchinson, Salina, Wellington, Eureka, Abilene, Derby, Augusta and others.

"We are ecstatic to continue our strong partnership with the Wichita Wind Surge. It's truly a top-notch organization from the management team to the product on the field itself. Local sports are crucial to what we do as a locally owned and operated company. We look forward to bringing Wind Surge games on Wichita's Sports Leader, ESPN Wichita 92.3 for years to come," said Pat Strathman, Station Manager and host of The Pulse from 2-4pm.

For all updates and latest coverage of Wind Surge Baseball and the ESPN Wichita partnership, follow the Wind Surge at windsurge.com and on social media @WindSurgeICT, listen to ESPN Wichita 92.3FM on the airwaves or stream live at espnwichita.com and on social media @ESPNWichita92.3.

