Practice Like the Pros First-Ever Indoor Training Facility Rentals Available Now

Ever dream of practicing like the Cardinals?? For the first time ever, our professional-grade Indoor Training Facility is available to all fans for private practice rentals!

The official practice facility of the Springfield Cardinals and the Missouri State Bears, the Indoor Training Facility features four available batting cages and can accommodate teams and groups of all sizes and ability.

"We're really excited to open the Indoor Training Facility to fans of all ages for private practice rentals," said Springfield Cardinals Vice President / General Manager Dan Reiter. "When the City of Springfield purchased the ballpark last spring, we talked about making Hammons Field a year-round resource and hub for our community, and this is a really fun step in that direction."

Indoor Training Facility rentals are $125/hour, which includes four batting cages. Although groups are encouraged to bring their own baseballs, baseballs are available to rent for $20/session. A Pitching Machine is also available for $20/hour.

For more information or to book your Indoor Training Facility rental today, contact Springfield Cardinals Field Operations Coordinator Nathan Strait at [email protected] or 417-832-3013.

