Win Streak Stretches to Five with 14-1 Win over Cardinals

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals scored early and often, blowing out the Springfield Cardinals 14-1 Friday night for the club's season-best fifth straight win.

The Naturals scored two runs in the first, then a single run in the second and fifth innings. For good measure, they added seven in the sixth and then three more in the ninth, for the 14-run, 15-hit victory. All nine starters recorded hits and scored at least one run, while seven different players drove in runs.

MJ Melendez (MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Royals' prospect) led the way offensively, going 3-for-5 with four runs batted in. Melendez doubled home two runs in the first inning to five the Naturals their first lead and the club never looked back.

In the fifth inning, he left the yard for the 14th time this season, a solo home run that at the time had the Naturals up 4-0. Melendez now maintains sole possession of the league's home run title, tied for the most in all of Double-A baseball.

He also drove in the final run of the night for the Naturals, singling to right field in the ninth with the bases loaded to bring home the 14th run of the game.

Freddy Fermin also drove in four runs, capping a seven-run sixth inning with a grand slam, the second of the season for the Naturals. It was Fermin's third homer of the season and at the time, made the score 11-1.

Clay Dungan produced a 3-for-6 effort at the plate, scoring twice and driving in two runs, a single in the sixth and a groundout in a three-run ninth inning.

Brewer Hicklen (MLB Pipeline's No. 24 Royals' prospect) and Brhet Bewley each compiled two-hit games as well in the winning effort.

Jonathan Heasley (MLB Pipeline's No. 12 Royals' prospect) struck out six across 4.2 scoreless innings but earned a no-decision, throwing 85 pitches in his outing.

Andres Nunez earned his league-best sixth win of the season, pitching the game's final three innings and striking out four while not allowing a run.

The Naturals look to move one step closer to a series sweep Saturday, as they try and win six in a row with a 6:35 p.m. start against the Cardinals at Hammons Field.

