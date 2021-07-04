Missions Comeback Attempt Falls Short on 4th of July

SAN ANTONIO - After trailing 9-0, the Missions fought back to trail by just one run. Unfortunately, their comeback attempt failed on Sunday night. The final score was 10-8. They split the series with Corpus Christi.

It was a bullpen day for the San Antonio Missions and Mason Fox made his first career start. His first start did not go according to plan.

Fox failed to make it out of the first inning after allowing five earned runs on six hits including back-to-back home runs. He was replaced by Dylan Rheault.

For Corpus Christi, Korey Lee provided the first of three big blasts during the first inning. He drove in the first two runs of the game with a double off the left field fence. Following Lee, Scott Manea unloaded on a two-run home run. It was his seventh long ball of the year. Alex McKenna made it back-to-back home runs with a solo home run off Fox. It was his first home run since joining the Hooks. Corpus Christi held an early 5-0 advantage.

Things got worse for the Missions in the top of the third inning as Corpus Christi added four more runs. With one out in the inning, Rheault allowed three consecutive hits. Astros prospect Pedro Leon connected on a grand slam to give the Hooks a 9-0 lead.

The Missions began their comeback attempt by scoring three runs in the bottom of the third inning. Chandler Seagle led off the inning with an infield single. Jose Azocar followed that up with a two-run home run. That was his fourth long ball of the season. Jack Suwinski and Eguy Rosario both reached on singles. Yorman Rodriguez loaded the bases with a walk. With two outs in the inning, Allen Cordoba drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. The Missions trailed 9-3.

San Antonio added another run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Rosario and Kyle Overstreet started the inning with a pair of singles. Rodriguez followed that up with an RBI single to right field to score Rosario. The Missions failed to score in the remainder of the inning. They now trailed 9-4.

San Antonio continued to fight back as they plated four runners in the bottom of the eighth inning. Michael Curry began the inning with a walk and Olivier Basabe followed with a single. A wild pitch moved them both into scoring position. Seagle drove them in with a line drive single. Azocar followed that up with a ground-rule double. Jack Suwinski provided the final blow of the inning with a two-run single. The Missions trailed 9-8.

After solid performances from Henry Henry and Carlos Belen, Fred Schlichtholz was the new pitcher for the top of the ninth inning. After striking out the first batter, Korey Lee hit a solo home run to provide an insurance run for the Hooks. It was a 10-8 ballgame.

The Missions threatened in the bottom of the ninth inning. Curry reached on a one-out double but the Missions could not score him.

Post-Game Notes

- With the loss, San Antonio falls to 26-28 on the season

- Eguy Rosario (#18 Padres prospect): 2-4, R, BB, K

- Mason Fox (#22 Padres prospect): L, 0.2 IP, 6 H, 5 ER, K, 2 HR

- First home game played on 4th of July since 2016

The Missions remain home on Tuesday, July 6th to begin a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles. Left-hander Aaron Leasher (4-3, 2.59) is scheduled to start for the Missions. Amarillo has yet to announce their probable starter. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m.

The San Antonio Missions are the Double-A affiliate for the San Diego Padres. This is the 115th professional season for the San Antonio Missions. Tickets are on sale now at the Wolff Stadium Box Office or online at samissions.com. Season seat memberships are available now by calling 210-675-PARK (7275).

