Win Streak Comes to End in Spokane

Spokane, Washington - Catcher Drew Romo drove in five runs while starting pitcher Mike Ruff (a fitting last name since it was Bark In the Park Night at Avista Stadium) threw six scoreless innings as the Spokane Indians defeated the Everett AquaSox 9-3 in the opener of a six-game series.

Daniel Montano doubled home Grant Lavigne in the second inning to start the scoring, giving Spokane a 1-0 lead. Romo then expanded the lead to 4-0 with a right field three-run home run in the third inning that scored Eddy Diaz and Zac Veen. Romo struck again in the fifth inning by driving home both Diaz and Veen with a two-run triple that helped Spokane pull away for a 6-0 score. Spokane wasn't done in the fifth inning though as Romo would eventually score on a Lavigne double. Montano brought Lavigne home for the second time in the game for an 8-0 lead.

Victor Labrada finally ended the AquaSox scoring drought in the seventh inning with his fourth home run of the season, a two-run blast that scored Charlie Welch. Everett would add on an additional run in the inning when Cole Barr was hit by a pitch, stole second base, advanced to third on an error and then scored on a Spencer Packard sacrifice fly, cutting the Spokane lead to 8-3. Spokane would add on one final run in the eighth inning when Robby Martin Jr. scored on a Diaz sacrifice fly.

While Spokane hitters were putting runs up on the scoreboard, Ruff was preventing the Sox from doing the same. The Spokane starting pitcher threw six shutout innings, allowing only three hits, three walks and three strikeouts. Anderson Bido pitched the final two innings to close out the game and did not allow a run, hit or walk while striking out three.

Fred Villareal pitched two relief innings for the AquaSox, allowing only one hit, two walks and a strikeout. It was Villareal's second consecutive two-inning shutout appearance. Noelvi Marte reached base three times, going two-for-four with a walk, double and a stolen base. Justin Lavey was one-for-four and has a base hit in 14 of his last 16 games and is batting .386 in May. Labrada's home run was his 10th since joining the AquaSox in July 2021.

The two teams will play again on Wednesday May 25. RHP Juan Mercedes (1-2, 4.91 ERA in three starts) will start for the AquaSox while RHP Tony Locey (2-1. 4.13 ERA through six starts) will take the mound for Spokane. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. and the pre-game show starts at 6:20 p.m. on 1380 AM/95.3 FM KRKO.

