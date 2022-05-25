Dust Devils Doubled up by Emeralds

Gabe Matthews homered in his 2022 return to Eugene, but the Eugene Emeralds (18-17) got past the Tri-City Dust Devils (18-19) Tuesday night by a 4-2 score at PK Park.

Matthews' homer, a high 2-run blast over the center field wall in the 6th inning, was his third home run of the season and his second in his last five games. The Oregon Duck alum felt right at home, going 2 for 3 and reaching base three times.

The longball brought the Dust Devils within a run, with Eugene holding a 3-0 lead before it. The three runs, including two solo home runs from Emeralds 1B Carter Aldrete, came off Tri-City starter Adam Seminaris (2-1). Seminaris struck out five and walked none over five innings but got the loss in his return. Eugene's Wil Jensen (2-2) pitched five scoreless innings for the win.

Jake Smith, also returning for the Dust Devils Tuesday, gave up an unearned run in two innings of relief. Brandon Dufault pitched a scoreless 8th inning.

Tri-City trailed 4-2 in the 9th inning but threatened to tie the ballgame. Matthews singled to left field to lead off the inning, and Osmy Gregorio followed with a seeing-eye single to right field to put two runners on with no one out. Steven Rivas then flew out to deep center, allowing both Matthews and Gregorio to move into scoring position. Emeralds closer Nicholas Avila (7), though, would get consecutive strikeouts to end the game and get the save.

Game two of the six-game series in Eugene takes place Wednesday night at 7:35 p.m., with the King Beverage Budweiser Pregame Show beginning at 7:20 p.m. Southpaw Nick Mondak gets the start for the Dust Devils, with righty Randy Rodriguez countering for the Emeralds.

Tri-City returns home to Gesa Stadium Tuesday, May 31 to start a six-game set with the Hillsboro Hops. It's a Coca-Cola Tuesday, with 21 oz. Coca-Cola products available for $2.

